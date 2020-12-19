WATCH: UFC Vegas 17 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 17 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal will collide in a welterweight clash. UFC Vegas 17’s co-main event will see a clash between Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera. More action will also be featured on the main card as Rob Font shares the Octagon with Marlon Moraes.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 17 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 17 post-fight press conference.