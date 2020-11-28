WATCH: UFC on ESPN 18 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN 18 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis was to collide in a heavyweight clash, but that fight got nixed. Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith is the new main event. UFC on ESPN 18’s co-main event will see a clash between Miguel Baeza and Takashi Sato.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN 18 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:45p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN 18 post-fight press conference.