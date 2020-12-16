UFC Rankings Report: Oliveira, Gane, and Holland Make Huge Leaps

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 256! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Tony Ferguson is no longer ranked in the P4P rankings, while Jan Blachowicz appears at #15. Francis Ngannou moves up to #14, and Deiveson Figueiredo moves up one spot to #9 after his majority draw with Brandon Moreno in the UFC 256 main event. Max Holloway (#8) and Petr Yan (#10) both move down one spot.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Tecia Torres moves up one spot to #9 to be tied with Amanda Ribas following Torres’ victory on Saturday over Sam Hughes.

Women’s Flyweight: Two fighters move up one spot this week: Jennifer Maia (#4) and Alexis Davis (#12), and two fighters drop one position: Cynthia Calvillo (#5) and Gillian Robertson (#13).

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira (#6) and Julianna Pena (#7) swap rankings.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Kai Kara France drops one spot to #8 and is no longer tied with Rogerio Bontorin (#7).

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira shoots up four spots to #3 following his dominant victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256. The only two fighters ahead of him in the rankings are now Justin Gaethje (#1) and Dustin Poirier (#2). Tony Ferguson (#4), Conor McGregor (#5), Dan Hooker (#6), and Rafael dos Anjos (#7) each drop one position.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Kevin Holland leps up five spots up to #10 after his pretzel KO over Jacare Souza at UFC 256. This causes Chris Weidman (#11), Edmen Shahbazyan (#12), Omari Akhmedo (#13), Brad Tavares (#14), and Ian Heinisch (#15) to each fall one spot in the rankings.

Light Heavyweight: Jim Crute moves up one position to be tied with Ryan Spann at #12.

Heavyweight: Cyril Gane skyrockets seven spots up the rankings up to #7 after knocking out Junior dos Santos at UFC 256. Junior dos Santos falls three spots to #10 after the loss. Also moving down in the rankings are Aleksei Olenik (#11), Walt Harris (#12), Sergei Pavlovich (#13), and Blagoy Ivanov (#14)

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 256?