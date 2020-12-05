Saturday, December 5, 2020
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

The UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori will collide in a middleweight clash. The show’s co-main event will see a light heavyweight clash between Ovince Saint Preux and Jamahal Hill. Women’s flyweight action will also be featured on the main card as Montana de la Rosa shares the Octagon with Talia Santos. 

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:30 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori post-fight press conference.

