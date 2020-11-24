Tim Means Hopes To Get New Contract After Beating Mike Perry At UFC 255

Tim Means is hoping to be rewarded with a new contract after he beat Mike Perry on short notice at UFC 255.

Originally, Perry was supposed to fight Robbie Lawler but the former champion withdrew leaving Means to step in. But, before they fought, Perry missed weight, and “Platinum” was sending him videos of him eating burgers just weeks before the fight.

“He was sending me Instagram messages. Two weeks ago, eating big cheeseburgers with onion rings on them, stuff like that. It looked delicious,” Mean said after the fight. “He asked me how the weight cut was going, I sent him some pictures of broccoli and avocados. We knew that with Mike coming into this fight.”

Despite Perry missing weight, Means took the fight and won a clear-cut decision. It is arguably the biggest win of his career and now the veteran is looking to get a new UFC deal.

“This just puts me up for it’s time to renegotiate my contract. … Sean Shelby’s already talking to me on messages now, so it’s time to sign another deal,” Means said. “I think that was my third fight, if I’m not mistaken, where we’re at now, so just make sure we have another fight lined up.”