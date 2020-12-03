Niko Price Suspended Six Months After Testing Positive for Marijuana

Niko Price has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for six months after testing positive for marijuana.

After UFC Vegas 11, Niko Price was hit with a temporary suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for the presence of elevated THC levels. It has been revealed that Niko Price tested positive for marijuana traces on a test related to the same event. As a result, Price is suspended for six months and has been fined $8,500 by the commission.

Niko Price’s fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 11 was ruled a draw on September 19, and Cerrone was very hard on himself following the bout, even calling the fight the worse performance of his lengthy career. Fortunately for Cerrone, it’s now as if the fight never occurred, as the fight will now be ruled a no-contest following Price’s test results. As for Price, he appears to be taking the fallout from the news with good spirits thanks to the support he has received.

“Thank you all for the kind words. I’ll be back and ready to throw down right away after this suspension in March/April,” Price wrote.

Niko Price’s suspension is retroactive from the date of competition, so he will be eligible to fight again on March 19, 2021.

This is not the first time a Niko Price decision has been overturned due to marijuana. In Price’s second UFC fight in 2017, he defeated Alex Morono by KO, only for the fight to later be reversed to a no-contest after Price tested positive for marijuana. Until now, Price has not had any testing issues, and the recurring post-fight talking points about his fights have usually been centered around Performance of the Night-worthy showings.

