Marvin Vettori Changes Mind On Fighting Paulo Costa Following Callout

Marvin Vettori has changed his mind about fighting Paulo Costa after calling him out in his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 16.

After defeating Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision in the UFC Vegas 16 main event, Marvin Vettori sure spoke with certainty about whom he wanted next:

“Let’s go, Borrachinha! We’re gonna make a hell of a fucking fight! Let’s go, baby!”

After the adrenaline wore off and he had enough time to think about it, Vettori decided, ‘nevermind.’

“Before I called out ‘Borrachinha,’ but to be honest with you, (expletive) ‘Borrachinha.’ He just came out of a crazy loss. Why would I even fight him?” Vettori told reporters at the UFC Vegas 16 post-fight news conference. “I want to go straight to the title, man. I’ll be honest, I like the fight, but I feel like the top five there’s no opposition. There’s no real opposition.”

Aside from Paulo Costa, other names in the top 5 are Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. Marvin Vettori feels that there are also reasons why those fights are not the ones to make and that Israel Adesanya is the only opponent who will suffice.

“(Jared) Cannonier just lost, Darren Till is – I don’t even think he’s top five – ‘Borrachinha’ just lost brutally and Jack was No. 4. (Robert) Whittaker wants to just enjoy Christmas with his kids, but I don’t blame him it just doesn’t really seem like he wants to fight for the title.”

Of course, Marvin Vettori did fight Israel Adesanya before Adesanya rose to the top of the ranks and claimed middleweight gold. The fight was a split-decision victory for Adesanya, which many viewers attributed to Adesanya still being a little green in the sport. But as Vettori climbs up the ranks and is days away from landing a top-5 ranking, this is being called more and more into question and maybe the close result of their first contest is less about what Adesanya was lacking and more about what Vettori still possesses.

For the champ’s part, he assessed that Vettori’s trash-talking, which has persisted for the two years, was due to an inward knowledge that he would never have an opportunity to fight Adesanya again. Vettori is taking great pleasure in making one massive step closer to his long-desired rematch and to proving Adesanya wrong.

“Israel is full of (expletive),” Vettori said. “He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I will ever see Marvin again. He will never will make it to the title.’ Well guess what mother(expletive)? I’m here. So, he thinks he has it all figured out. He has nothing figured out. I know his true colors. I met him a few times. I fought him. I knew his true colors. I want that fight.”

Israel Adesanya is currently expected to challenge Jan Blachowicz next for the light heavyweight championship. So despite Vettori’s great efforts, even if Dana White agreed that he should receive the next title shot against Adesanya, Vettori will likely continue waiting indefinitely to see The Last Style Bender again.

