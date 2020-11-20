Friday, November 20, 2020

Khaos Williams Plans To Continue Silencing The Doubters After Latest KO Win

By Cole Shelton
Khaos Williams
Image Credit: UFC.com


Khaos Williams believes he put the welterweight division on notice.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 14, Williams was taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan in a fight many thought would come down to who would land first. Well, it was Williams who got the knockout just 30 seconds into the fight and pulled off the upset win again.

For Williams, he is not surprised he was the underdog again as he has always been overlooked in his career.

“They just didn’t know. I’m just getting in the UFC, I’ve been doing this, I got Michigan behind me, really the entire mid-west. They saw me come up, they know. That is why I said the people’s champ because I got the people behind me, for real,” Williams said to MMANews. “I’m somebody people like, they know that because this is the real me I come from nothing, I got out of the mud. I’ve been at the bottom. There is a lot of people who have been at the bottom who can relate to me. They just didn’t know that it is, now I’m pretty sure they know.”

Now, since the win, despite Khaos Williams being 2-0 in the UFC with two knockouts in under 30 seconds, people are still doubting him. He has heard all the talk of wait until he fights a wrestler or grappler, which Williams can’t wait for.

The 26-year-old revealed he actually trains wrestling and jiu-jitsu more than striking. Williams knows if has enough skill to stuff the takedown or scramble back to his feet, it will be a good night for him.

“Some people were like ‘oh that was sloppy and blah blah’ and how I would do against a good striker. Okay, y’all just saw what I did against a good striker, a knockout artist,” Williams explained. “Now, I am getting, ‘oh let’s see him against a wrestler.’ I’ve been in there with D-1 wrestlers. We have D-1 wrestlers in the gym. I continue to get better. If you can get me to the ground you will see something. I grapple more than I strike because I know they are scared of my hands and will try to take me down. But, what happens when that doesn’t work?”

The hope for Khaos Williams is to get back in the Octagon sooner rather than later. He plans on staying in shape in case one of the upcoming welterweight fights fall off.

“I’m always ready, this is God’s timing. If they call me and it is looking right, then let’s make something happen,” Williams concluded. “I’m not going out there at my best, I’m not selling myself short because I know my value. I know what I can do when I am at my best.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Interviews

Khaos Williams Plans To Continue Silencing The Doubters After Latest KO Win

Khaos Williams believes he put the welterweight division on notice. In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 14, Williams was taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan...
Read more
Editorials

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Staff Predictions

We are within hours of the flyweight showcase that is UFC 255. Two flyweight title fights will take place at the pay per view,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Set, Mike Perry Comes In Heavy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remains in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex for UFC 255. In the main event of the card, Deiveson...
Read more
UFC

Kayla Harrison: Everyone Knows I’m Chasing Amanda Nunes

If Kayla Harrison has anything to say about it, she will have the honor to stand across the Octagon from Amanda Nunes before all...
Read more
Bellator

Patricio Pitbull Believes Emmanuel Sanchez Is His Toughest Test, Claims A.J. McKee Is ‘Easy Money’

Patricio Pitbull has fired shots at A.J. McKee. In the main event of Bellator 253, McKee submitted Darrion Caldwell in just 71 seconds in a...
Read more
Bellator

Two Coaches Including Henri Hooft Suspended & Fined For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Henri Hooft and Greg Jones, coaches at Sanford MMA have been fined and suspended for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Both coaches were suspended for three months...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Will Be In The Commentary Booth For Tyson vs. Jones Jr.

Israel Adesanya will be one of the commentators for next weekends, Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing fight. The news was first reported by...
Read more
UFC

Paul Felder Signs New Multi-Fight UFC Deal

Paul Felder has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. Felder's manager, Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment, confirmed the news to MMAFighting. “It’s great to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube