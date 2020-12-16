Kayla Harrison’s Titan Fight Cancelled After Opponent Hospitalized

Kayla Harrison will not be competing tomorrow night at Titan FC 66 after her opponent failed to hit the scales.

Kayla Harrison was scheduled to fight her second non-PFL-affiliated fight tomorrow night at Titan FC 66, but her opponent, Jozette Cotton was unable to make weight or even hit the scales. As reported by Eric Kowal of MyMMANews, Cotton was unable to even get under 180 pounds. Mind you, this is a lightweight bout, where the fighters compete at 155 pounds. The difficulties Cotton experienced were so bad that she had to be hospitalized.

Kayla Harrison was so determined to move forward with the fight that she was reportedly willing to fight Cotton despite the weight disparities. When that didn’t fly with the commission, she volunteered to weigh in one hour later at 165 pounds to help even things out. Again, she was met with rejection from the commission. Thus, Harrison will not be competing at the event tomorrow night.

Kayla Harrison certainly has many reasons to be confident enough to spot Cotton a two-dozen weight advantage given how dominant she has been in her MMA career thus far. And it’s even easier to understand the confidence when you consider that Cotton was one of Harrison’s previous victims, with Harrison TKOing Cotton in only her second professional fight. Harrison has picked up much more experience since then, so it stands to reason that things could have gone even worse for Cotton this time around.

With this cancellation, there is no word yet on when Kayla Harrison will be competing again, but she does have every intention of joining the PFL’s 2021 season. Harrison has disclosed that the PFL has allowed her to compete twice outside of the PFL before next season begins. One of those fights was a victory over Courtney King at Invicta FC 43; and now with this cancellation, we will have to wait to learn if or when Harrison will make good on the second non-PFL fight she has been allotted before the next season begins.

