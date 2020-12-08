Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home UFC

Jon Jones Opens Up On LHW Exit & His Goal To End GOAT Debates

By Clyde Aidoo
Jon Jones
Zuffa LLC, Getty Images

In moving up to the UFC’s heavyweight division, Jon Jones is looking to leave his comfort zone and venture into a greatness that no one else has ever been.

Jon Jones’s light heavyweight run is as good as any fighter’s stint in any division. When you consider his title defenses, finishes, and all the names that he has beaten along the way, it’s no wonder why so many people view Jon Jones as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. 

Recently, Jon Jones has looked more beatable than ever, narrowly retaining his light heavyweight championship in a nailbiter against Dominick Reyes after a split-decision win over Thiago Santos. But even though Jones held on to the championship, he believes he was still lacking something that brought out his best: fear. And Jones believes this is the biggest difference between the current light heavyweight division and the heavyweight division. 

“The light heavyweight division was fun, but I just wasn’t scared of those guys anymore,” Jones told ESPN. “Like, none of them. And I think it showed in some of my performances. Obviously, I still trained hard. But there was no urgency in some of my last fights.

“With these next guys, I’m going to be going up against, I respect these guys. These guys are intimidating — they’re intimidating as s—. It just gets me up in a whole different way.”

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent retirement, a new batch of GOAT debates have been in circulation lately. In moving up to the heavyweight division, Jon Jones expects that the great motivator of fear will reap benefits of gold and a much harder debate against his status as the greatest fighter of all time. 

“I just want there to be no debate when I’m done,” Jones said. “I do feel like I’ve had a great light heavyweight career. I’m by far the greatest light heavyweight. And in my heart, I do feel like I’m the best fighter in this sport’s history.

“But I just don’t want there to be any debate. And one way I can do that is by capturing this heavyweight crown, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

If he isn’t already, would Jon Jones capturing the heavyweight title make him the GOAT in your eyes?

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones Opens Up On LHW Exit & His Goal To End GOAT...

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
In moving up to the UFC’s heavyweight division, Jon Jones is looking to leave his comfort zone and venture into a greatness that no...
Read more

PFL Champ Kayla Harrison Gets Booked At Titan 66

MMA Cole Shelton -
Kayla Harrison will fight for the second time in 2020. The reigning PFL lightweight champion was vocal about his disappointment in the promotion for not...
Read more

Yoel Romero Free Agency Update: Two Promotions Out, One Wildcard In

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The aftermath of Yoel Romero’s exit from the UFC is not going how many expected it would.  Over the weekend, it was reported that Yoel...
Read more

Deiveson Figueiredo Expects Easy Weight Cut, Eyes First-Round Finish Of Brandon Moreno

UFC Cole Shelton -
Deiveson Figueiredo is expecting to make weight with ease on Friday. In the main event of UFC 256, Figueiredo is set to return to the...
Read more

Dana White Reacts To Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Boxing Cole Shelton -
Dana White isn't a huge fan of Floyd Mayweather boxing Logan Paul. On Sunday, Mayweather confirmed he would be boxing the YouTuber after months of...
Read more

Kevin Holland Wanted To Fight Released UFC Vet Yoel Romero Next

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
You can add Kevin Holland’s name to the list of people disappointed to see Yoel Romero’s UFC run come to an end. Kevin Holland began...
Read more

Israel Adesanya Wants Opponents To Take Him Down So He Can Submit Them

UFC Cole Shelton -
Israel Adesanya is hoping his future opponent try and take him down. When Adesanya joined the UFC, everyone knew him as this decorated kickboxer and...
Read more

Rachael Ostovich Released From The UFC After Three Straight Losses

UFC Cole Shelton -
Rachael Ostovich is no longer a UFC fighter. According to MMA Junkie, Ostovich was released from the promotion following her third-straight loss back at UFC...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube