Dana White In ‘No Hurry’ To Book Michael Chandler’s UFC Debut

Michael Chandler still doesn’t have his UFC debut booked, and Dana White says he is no hurry to book it.

After Chandler signed with the promotion, many wondered who he would fight in his debut. The former Bellator champion ended up being the backup fighter for the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje bout and had to cut weight there.

So, for White, he says he is no hurry to book Chandler as he can’t turn around so quick after cutting all that weight.

“The problem with Michael Chandler right now is he stepped up for that fight and he cut weight, so he can’t turn around as fast as these other guys can right now. We can’t do that to him,” White said after UFC Vegas 15. “So, no hurry, take his time, get his body back together. We’ll get him something soon.”

There is no question Chandler will get a top-10, if not a top-five opponent for his debut. He has been linked to bouts with Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker, and either makes sense. However, when he does make the walk to the Octagon, White believes his debut will come on Fight Island sometime in 2021.