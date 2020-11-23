Cody Garbrandt Details Ongoing Complications With COVID-19

Cody Garbrandt is dealing with complications stemming from COVID-19.

Back in August, the former bantamweight champion got COVID-19 and then tore his bicep which forced him out of the Deiveson Figueiredo title fight. Now, months after getting the virus, Garbrandt revealed in an Instagram story he is still dealing with the complications for COVID-19.

“Disclaimer from my last post, I was positive for COVID Aug 29th. Since then I have been battling vertigo, tore my vein in my bicep which resulted in finding out I have blood clots, pneumonia and mental fog, these are the symptoms I’ve had and been dealing with and this is the reason I pulled out of the fight. I haven’t done any media, but I’d like to address it on my own terms.”

Cody Garbrandt returned to the win column last time out with a KO win over Raphael Assuncao. Before that, he suffered three straight knockout losses to Pedro Munhoz, and T.J. Dillashaw back-to-back to lose his bantamweight title.

Currently, the plan for Garbrandt is to go down to flyweight and will likely fight the winner of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in the spring of 2021. But, many have called for him to fight at flyweight first to prove he can make the weight.