Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 18

The final UFC on ESPN 18 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN 18 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 28, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner was supposed to feature a slugfest with Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight showdown. Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith will take that role. Moving things along, Miguel Baeza and Takashi Sato and Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter goes down in a heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Norma Dumont vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith, Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka, and Bill Algeo vs. Spike Carlyle in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Smith is a -140 favorite over Clark, who is a +120 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Porter being a +190 underdog against Parisian, who is a -230 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Anthony Smith (-140) vs. Devin Clark (+120)

Josh Parisian (-230) vs. Parker Porter (+190)

Miguel Baeza (-155) vs. Takashi Sato (+135)

Spike Carlyle (-170) vs. Bill Algeo (+150)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (-135) vs. Norma Dumont (+115)

Kai Kamaka III (-310) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+255)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)