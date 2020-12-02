Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Charles Oliveira Has No Doubt A Win Over Ferguson Secures Title Shot

By Clyde Aidoo
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is confident in his skills and where those skills will take him should they carry him past Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, and that’s directly to a lightweight title shot.

Charles Oliveira is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak. Typically, a winning streak like that would net a world title shot with no questions asked. But Oliveira competes in arguably the deepest, toughest division in the UFC: the lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira’s UFC 256 opponent Tony Ferguson knows a thing or two about lengthy winning streaks and how they do not necessarily translate to a world title shot. In Ferguson’s case, though, there were external, almost mystic circumstances that have contributed to him not earning a shot at the undisputed world title. But Oliveira believes that neither he nor Ferguson have to worry about anything standing in the way between the winner of their fight and a world title shot.

“It’s very clear: Whoever wins this fight is the next title contender,” Oliveira said told MMA Fighting. “I have to stay focused and concentrated. He was coming off 12 wins in a row and I think he made a mistake against Justin Gaethje, so we can’t make mistakes in there.

“Winning this fight I’ll be the next challenger, no doubt,” he said. “Seven wins in a row at the moment. It will be eight after this, and I don’t plan on leaving it in the judges’ hands. It will be eight finishes in a row. There’s no way I have to wait. I’m the next challenger.”

As it happens, the entire lightweight division currently has to wait for answers regarding whether or not the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will even return. His decision will clearly impact the winner of Charles Oliveira’s bout against Ferguson, but the winner of the fight may fight for the title next whether it is against Khabib or against another top contender for a vacant championship.

Do you think the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Tony Ferguson will receive a title shot in their next fight?

Latest MMA News

Charles Oliveira Has No Doubt A Win Over Ferguson Secures Title Shot

UFC
Charles Oliveira is confident in his skills and where those skills will take him should they carry him past Tony Ferguson at UFC 256,...
Read more

The Korean Zombie Wants Zabit Magomedsharipov Next

UFC
The Korean Zombie is ready to get right back on the prowl, and he has just the foe in mind to meet him on...
Read more

Diego Sanchez Calls For “Proper” Final Opponent Of MMA Career

UFC
38-year-old veteran Diego Sanchez is looking for a "Proper" end to his 15-year UFC run. After 15 years of blood, sweat, and numerous performance bonuses,...
Read more

Neil Magny Volunteers To Replace Edwards & Fight Chimaev Dec. 19

UFC
Neil Magny is not giving up on being Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent. Before Leon Edwards was finalized as Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent, Chimaev and the...
Read more

UFC Rankings Report: Dos Anjos Moves Ahead of Oliveira

UFC
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Smith vs. Clark! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes...
Read more

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono Added to Dec. 19 Fight Night

UFC
UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal has added a final fight to its lineup when Anthony Pettis faces Alex Morono on December 19. After Leon...
Read more

Claressa Shields: MMA Treats Women Better Than Boxing Does

MMA
Claressa Shields believes that there is a noticeable difference in how women are treated in MMA versus their treatment in boxing, and this played...
Read more

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal New Headliner for Dec. 19 Fight Night

UFC
Following the cancellation of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards main event, the new headliner for the December 19 Fight Night will now be...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube