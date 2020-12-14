Brandon Moreno Reveals He Suffered A Shoulder Injury During UFC 256 Fight With Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo had a fight of the year contender in the main event of UFC 256 and Moreno did it with a hurt shoulder.

Figueiredo was looking to defend his belt against Moreno just three weeks after both men fought. It was a very intriguing matchup and early on in the fight, the Mexican revealed he popped his shoulder out.

“I don’t think it’s broken, but I threw too many jabs, and I felt something in my shoulder,” Moreno said. “After that, I felt amazing. I feel really good, to be honest. [I threw the jab very hard], and something popped in my shoulder. But I think it’s fine.”

During the fight, Moreno says the adrenaline was running high so he didn’t really notice anything wrong. However, after the fight ended and it was announced a draw, when he got to the back, the adrenaline started to wear off and the pain became noticeable.

“To be honest, I feel too much pain in all my body,” Moreno said on the ESPN+ post-fight show. “But at the same time, I feel so happy. I wanted to bring that happiness to my country and my family. But it is what it is. I’m so happy to take this opportunity, and I’m ready to be with my family and kids.”

It is incredible both Moreno and Figueiredo went five rounds with the ailments they have. They will now have time to heal and have their rematch sometime in 2021.