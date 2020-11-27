Bobby Nash Thankful for Opportunity to Compete in XFC Tournament

Bobby Nash (10-4) advanced in the Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) welterweight tournament at XFC 43. The promotion is trying something new along with their new home at NBC Sports Network and Nash, who is no stranger to the sport of mixed martial arts could not be happier to be fighting for the XFC.

“I love XFC, it’s a really cool promotion,” Nash told MMA News after the inaugural event on NBC Sports Network. Nash has fought in RFA, WXC, and the UFC and the vision of the XFC is something he can definitely get on board with. Especially since they seem to offer a bit of everything different fans seem to like. For Nash, it was an opportunity to compete in a tournament.

Full interview

“They gave me an opportunity to fight in their tournament and I really like the idea of a tournament, said Nash. He added that “I really like how passionate they are with their promotion, and like; the future they see.” The XFC has been around for a while, holding most of their events in Brazil according to Nash, so making the move to a network seems like a great chance for both the fighters and the promotion to grow together.

The XFC calls their vision “fighter-centric” and if you read about their history on the official XFC website, they do want to feature and sign some of the best talents in MMA, but also find the next generation of great fighters with the tournament format and their featured “young-guns.” Which is the promotions version of “The Contender Series” that looks to feature young, up-and-coming talent.

One thing Nash seemed thankful for was not just the chance to sign with the XFC, but to be in a tournament which means those who advance as he did, get to fight again. Nash said before signing with the XFC, fights he had signed up for were falling through due to COVID-19 so this tournament came at the right time. “It’s tough for these people [fighters], to get fights right now, ” Nash said. When asked if the pandemic influenced his decision to work with the XFC. Not only did he agree but he added, “XFC gave me the opportunity to fight and gave me a platform.”

XFC 44 is said to be taking place in February during the broadcast of XFC 43. If you missed Nash’s fight where he picked up a first-round knockout over Spencer Jebb, you can see the event highlights on XFC’s YouTube channel. You can follow NBC Sports Network for more details.

Nash sees a bright future for the XFC, what do you think of what they’re doing?