Bellator 254 Results & Highlights: New Champion Crowned

By Clyde Aidoo
Bellator 254
Bellator 254, December 10, 2020

Bellator 254 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw someone’s 0 go when a new champion was crowned in the main event between Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Juliana Velasquez. Julianna Velasquez’s undefeated record remained intact while Macfarlane’s evaporated as the judges’ scorecards were rendered, bringing to a close what was a tactical main event bout. Velasquez now moves to 11-0, with Macfarlane dropping to 11-1.

In some of the evening’s highlights, the prelims saw Billy Goff decimate Robson Gracie Jr. with elbows against the cage for a standing TKO victory:

Also in the prelims, Cody Law earned a ground-and-pound finish over Kenny Champion. Champion was able to survive for a while, but the finish was inevitable:

At light heavyweight, Grant Neal remained undefeated with the first submission of the night, finishing Maurice Jackson by rear naked choke:

The second submission of the night also was a rear-naked choke victory by an undefeated fighter when Romero Cotton tapped out Justin Sumter to kick off the main card:

In the next main-card bout, Linton Vassell defeated Ronny Markes by ground and pound to pick up his second-straight victory:

In the co-main event, Magomed Magomedov advanced his impressive MMA record to 17-1 with his fourth straight victory. Madomedov’s opponent Matheus Mattos lost via unanimous decision after somehow surviving this vicious suplex:

And in our final highlight, check out this cool flying knee from the new Bellator flyweight women’s champion:

You can find the full Bellator 254 results below:

Bellator 254 MAIN CARD 

Juliana Velasquez def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-47, 48-47) to become new flyweight champion

Magomed Magomedov def. Matheus Mattos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27X2)

Linton Vassell def. Ronny Markes via TKO (punches) — R2, 3:37

Romero Cotton def. Justin Sumter via submission (rear-naked choke)  R1, 3:36

Bellator 254 PRELIMINARY CARD

Shamil Nikaev def. Kemran Lachinov via unanimous decision (29-28X3)

Grant Neal def. Maurice Jackson via submission (rear-naked choke)  R2, 3:59

Cody Law def. Kenny Champion via TKO (ground and pound)  R3, 4:44

Billy Goff def. Robson Gracie Jr. via TKO (ground and pound)   R2, 1:46

