Ariane Lipski Says She Fractured Her Face In Loss To Antonina Shevchenko

Ariane Lipski reveals she fractured her face in her UFC 255 loss to Antonina Shevchenko.

On the prelims of the pay-per-view card, Lipski was the betting underdog against Shevchenko and many thought she would have success if she grappled. However, it was Shevchenko was proved to be the better grappler and eventually scored a TKO win.

Following the loss, Lipski took to Instagram to reveal she actually fractured her face in the loss and thanks her fans.

“Thank you guys for all the support and thoughts!

During the fight, everything is very intense and fast, I made some bad decisions which paid its toll; and I lost.

But no excuses, right guys!?

I was well trained and prepared by my coach @renatorasta and all the staff who have been working with me.

Now, what else is left to do!? Get back to the gym and train and practice TWICE AS HARD and DEDICATE myself even harder; I’m 26 years old and I love what I do for a living, everything bad that has ever happened to me I’ve used as motivation and fuel!

“Yesterday, at the second round, while I was under my opponent, she hit me with her elbow on my left eye and and felt my face going numb right away, my vision went blurred and unfocused and suddenly, everything was so painful and I could only think of protecting my left eye, hoping the pain would go away and I would get back to the fight; but I ran out of time.

Resulted: I have a fracture in one of the bones of my face and, therefore, I still can’t feel my nose nor the left side of my lips/mouth; it’s painful to move my left eye and I still need to stay for observation, but I’m already taking all the medicines necessary.

Special thanks to the @ufc staff for taking care so well of its athletes during the fight week and the post fight as well!!”

Ariane Lipski is now 13-6 as a pro and 2-3 inside the Octagon.