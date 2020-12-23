Anthony Johnson ‘Down’ For A Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix

Anthony Johnson would be open to Bellator having a light heavyweight grand prix in 2021.

Recently, Bellator added “Rumble” and Yoel Romero to their light heavyweight division that features a ton of talent like Vadim Nemkov, Corey Anderson, and Phil Davis. It certainly has enough talent to have a grand prix and Johnson would be open for that.

“Man, I’m used to PRIDE,” Johnson recently told MMA Junkie. “You know what I mean? When they had the tournaments and stuff like that. You know what I mean? If we could do stuff like that, I’m definitely down.”

However, if Bellator doesn’t do a light heavyweight grand prix, Anthony Johnson is just ready to fight anyone in his promotional debut.

“There are a lot of challenges out there, so I can’t just call out one challenge, but all the guys are good. They’re tough,” Johnson said. “They picked up Yoel, they have Bader, they have myself, they have Corey Anderson. They have a few other guys. … I look forward to competing against everybody. I’m not calling out just one person. I look forward to competing against all of them. All of them are top fighters to me regardless.”