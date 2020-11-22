7 Takeaways From UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

UFC 255 featured a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez. Figueiredo showed that he is a force as the champion of his division and for the lady flyweights, Shevchenko let the competition know she’s not going anywhere.

There was a lot to take away from UFC 255, here are some to look at.

Mike Perry vs. The Scale

Mike Perry came in nearly five pounds over contracted weight for his match against Tim Means. It’s hard to focus on the sport and his training when so many other parts of his life make news and it seems to be affecting him at work in the UFC. Still, he had a good first round until Means put on a striking clinic against him. He fought all three rounds, with a coach and some discipline, he could certainly do better.

Joaquin Buckley Power

Another KO victory for Buckley showed fans he was not just a one-off from his viral knockout from last month. He added another to his resume at UFC 255 when he took out Jordan Wright in round two. See his handiwork here:

Afterward, in his post-fight interview, he called out James Krause, and with no injuries and little time in the cage, it might only be a matter of time before that match gets booked.

Misfortune for Royval

In a match that is worthy of a main event on a future “UFC Fight Night” card, Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval’s fight started as many expected. High paced exchanges on the feet, and crazy scrambles on the ground; maybe a little too crazy. Something happened during one fo the scrambles when Royval was on the bottom that popped his shoulder loose. Moreno took advantage and scored a TKO when the fight was stopped. However, when an injury like that happens, it might deserve to be rescheduled.

UFC President Dana White chimed in during the event on Twitter being sympathetic towards Royval and adding, “You will have a 7 to 10 day medical suspension and we will get you back in there soon.”

Shitty way to lose a fight. You will have a 7 to 10 day medical suspension and we will get you back in there soon @BrandonRoyval pic.twitter.com/KBJgL7R2ud — danawhite (@danawhite) November 22, 2020

Blonde Fighter

Katlyn Chookagian picked up a win and does not seem far from a title shot again. Ranked at number two, the only options for her seem to be another match against Jessica Andrade or another shot at the title with Shevchenko. Whatever the UFC plans to do, will have to wait until next year.

Queen of The Flies

Valentina Shevchenko was able to defend her title against Jennifer Maia, but no without having some issues against the challenger. The fight went the distance and it was something Shevchenko was grateful for. She told Joe Rogan in her post fight interview that after the long layoff, going five rounds was a nice challenge against a very game Maia. She walked away the winner but the clinchwork of Maia might have laid the blueprint for future challengers.

God of War

In the first round, Figueiredo keeps doing more to make fans forget his missed weight debacle and that he is absolutely a legitimate flyweight champion. Perez did make a valiant effort with some powerful kicks and takedown attempts but tangling with “The God of War”, is never a good idea. The flyweight division is not only safe with a champion like him, but the future challengers make a list for a very fun division in the UFC.

Plans for Figueiredo

Dana White who at a time seemed to think about getting rid of the flyweight division has decided that not only is Figueiredo fun to watch as champion but said during the post-fight press conference the UFC wants to keep him in Las Vegas to turn him around as soon as December. Against who? Brandon Moreno seems to be the only option.

There’s obviously more to take away from this event than what is listed here, but with one more pay-per-view event left in 2020 it’s been a pretty great year for the UFC considering what the world has been dealing with.

What did you take away from the event?