WATCH: UFC Vegas 26 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 26 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez will collide in a women’s flyweight clash. UFC Vegas 26’s co-main event will see a clash between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 26 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:55 p.m. ET.

