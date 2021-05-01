UFC Vegas 25 Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC Vegas 25 goes down tonight (May 1, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

Reyes was coming off a TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line at UFC 253 and a decision loss to then-champion Jon Jones at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Before this, he got a TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on October 18, 2019. And earned a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Prochazka earned a UFC contract after going on a 9-fight winning streak including a stint in Rizin where he held the light heavyweight title. In his promotional debut, he beat Volkan Oezdemir by KO at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka in a bout.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson. Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight bout, Krzysztof Jotko vs. Sean Strickland in a middleweight bout, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann in a bantamweight fight, and Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina in a women’s flyweight showdown finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 25 results below:

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Sean Strickland

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina

Quick UFC Vegas 25 Results

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Light heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

Light heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby

Middleweight bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Sean Strickland

Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Women’s flyweight bout: Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)