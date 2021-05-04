Paul/Askren Pirates Could Face Huge Fines If PPV Unpaid By June 1

Triller has given pirates of its Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view an opportunity to wipe the slate clean by coughing up the original asking price of $49.99 for the event.

On April 17, Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren took place, and it was reportedly a massive success. The event was said to garner between 1.2-1.6 million buys, but according to Triller, that number should be significantly higher.

It was revealed last week that the company was filing a $100 million lawsuit against illegal streamers of the event. The language in the original statement emphasized those individuals who distributed the event, but it is now clear that anyone who illegally streamed the event is being targeted in the lawsuit and “may be liable for up to $150,000 in fines” according to an updated statement released Monday.

There is a way for these parties to be removed from the lawsuit, which is by paying the $49.99 in full no later than June 1, 2021. If you would like to cleanse your conscience while simultaneously avoiding the potential wrath of Triller, you can make your payment through the portal attached to the statement.

In a follow-up statement provided to Yahoo Sports, Triller’s Head of Piracy Matt St. Claire had the following words of warning for pirates of last month’s mega-boxing event.

“VPN firewalls all have to comply and turn over the actual IP addresses of each person who stole the fight in discovery,” St. Claire said. “We will be able to identify each and every person, VPN or not, as each stream has a unique fingerprint embedded in the content.

Image Credit: Triller Fight Club

“Triller will pursue the full $150,000 penalty per person per instance for anyone who doesn’t do the right thing and pay before the deadline.”

According to St. Claire, this action is both legally and morally justified, but he is hopeful that as many of the offending parties as possible will spare themselves the harsh penalties by making the $49.99 payment.

“We are taking this position because it is outright theft,” St. Claire said. “It is no different than walking into a store and stealing a video game off the shelf. In the case of the offending sites, it’s worse, because they also then resold it to many people, illegally profiting from work they do not own.

“We encourage anyone who pirated the event to visit the site before June 1, pay their $49.99 and receive a full and complete release from Triller to avoid further action.”

What are your thoughts on this legal threat from Triller regarding pirates of the Jake Paul/Ben Askren pay-per-view?