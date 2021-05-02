Masvidal Sends Message to Nemeses Colby Covington & Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has a message for his “groupies,” namely Leon Edwards and former best friend Colby Covington.

After Jorge Masvidal got knocked out by Kamaru Usman in the UFC 261 main event, the celebration began for the Usman crew Octagonside. Usman’s family and team joined him in celebration for the world to see. Perhaps the most heartwarming moment was when the champion wrapped the championship belt around his father’s waist in a joyful moment that celebrated his first UFC event to watch his son compete and also the fact that the Usman family was now whole. But the Usman clan weren’t the only ones celebrating.

Two men who also were happy about the UFC 261 outcome were Colby Covington and Leon Edwards. Edwards gloated after the KO because he felt his classification of Masvidal as a “journeyman” had been verified by this result. As for Covington, he simply kicked his former best friend when he was down by minimizing Usman’s win over the “journeyman” and continuing to engulf Masvidal with insults along the way.

Jorge Masvidal took the time to send the following message to both Covington and Masvidal, sent with nothing but love.

“I got plenty of groupies, and it just goes to show you that whether I win or lose, they’re always gonna be calling me out,” Masvidal said. “These motherf**kers will always be on my d**k, so it’s like (blows kisses), I love my groupies.”

With each man still ranked in the top 5 of the welterweight division, maybe “Gamebred” will have an opportunity to express all of his emotions to one or both of his “groupies” inside the UFC Octagon.

Which fight would interest you more: Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards?