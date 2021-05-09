Fighters React To Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez At UFC Vegas 26

Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez was a solid fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 26 event on Saturday night (May 8, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the first round was skippable as not a ton of action happened. They picked up the pace in the second round and loaded up on their strikes in addition to throwing leg kicks. When they did clinch, Marina got the better of Waterson with elbows and knee strikes in the gut.

In the third round, there was this wild moment where Waterson threw a kick, but fell down and when she got back to her feet, she ate a head kick. Marina unloaded with a flurry of strikes up against the fence. Waterson was landing, but just pushed through the strikes. Waterson worked over the lead leg well with kicks. In the fourth round, Waterson did score an all important takedown where she controlled the round in this spot. They exchanged strikes to finish out the fifth round. Marina walked away with the decision win.

A bout between former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen was expected to serve as the main event, which would’ve marked Dillashaw’s first fight since his two-year suspension due to testing positive for EPO. However, Dillashaw announced that he had to pull out of the fight due to a cut he received from a headbutt in training

Waterson was coming off a decision win over Angela Hill in September 2020 while Rodriguez entered this fight with a 13–1–2 record.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Rodriguez has a clear meanness to her and I like it, a lot. #UFCVegas26 — E. Spencer Kyte (@spencerkyte) May 9, 2021

Waterson is getting an absolute ethering in the clinch. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) May 9, 2021

Very technical fight. Waterson is so tricky. Both looking good. #UFCVegas26 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) May 9, 2021

Easy to throw a 6 strike combo when there’s no weight on anything and you miss everything but that last hit. Sorry im bitter I didn’t fight tonight 😩 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 9, 2021

When Rodriguez learns to sit down a bit more on her punches and uses her legs to generate power instead of throwing arm punches, she’ll be significantly more dangerous than she already is. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 9, 2021

Very technical fight. Waterson is so tricky. Both looking good. #UFCVegas26 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) May 9, 2021

@karatehottiemma is so undersized but yet soo tough and such a gamer! Mad respect! — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) May 9, 2021

Rodriguez is winning handily, but I’m surprised she lets Waterson off the hook after getting within boxing and clinch range. She’ll unload with big shots, then reset to distance, instead of keeping pressure.



I’m kinda just nitpicking though. Great performance so far. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) May 9, 2021

Hell of a main event with these two ladies @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 9, 2021

UFC Vegas 26 Results: Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez, Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono