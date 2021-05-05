Card Update For UFC Vegas 26 After Rodriguez/Waterson Made Official

UFC Vegas 26 officially has its main event.

After T.J. Dillashaw was forced to withdraw from his fight against Cory Sandhagen, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 26 card was in need of a main event. Ultimately, the company landed on top-10 strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson.

Both Rodriguez and Waterson will be competing on the same card as the opponents they hold their most recent victories over. At UFC 257 in January, Rodriguez was able to score the upset over Amanda Ribas on the main card of the Poirier/McGregor extravaganza, and Waterson’s most recent win came over Angela Hill via split decision last September in a main-event bout. Ribas and Hill will be fighting one another on this card while Waterson surfs to her second straight main event, which she hopes will yield the same outcome as her last.

Here is the official announcement made by the promotion regarding the UFC Vegas 26 main event:

The fight will be taking place at flyweight despite both women being ranked in the top 10 of the strawweight division, no doubt because of the short-notice nature of the bout. Over at Draft Kings, Rodriguez has opened as a -210 favorite, with the comeback on Waterson being +170.

UFC Vegas 26 takes place this Saturday, May 8, from inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on ESPN and ESPN+, with the prelims airing on ESPN+.

With a main event now firmly in place, here is the updated fight card for UFC Vegas 26.

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Angela Hill vs. Amanda Ribas

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Philipe Lins vs. Ben Rothwell

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Ludovit Klein vs. Mike Trizano

Damir Hadzovic vs. Nikolas Motta

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park

Stay tuned for updates on this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 26 card in the days leading up to the event right here on MMANews.com!