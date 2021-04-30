Yoel Romero Out of Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix

Due to medical issues, Yoel Romero will no longer be facing Anthony “Rumble” Johnson next Friday and is out of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix.

Bellator issued a statement Thursday night announcing that Romero is out of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix due to his failure to clear pre-fight medical testing. This, of course, means that the highly anticipated showdown between Romero and Anthony Johnson will not be taking place as scheduled.

All hope is not lost on this dream match happening down the road, though, as the promotion is hopeful of rescheduling the fight outside of the grand prix parameters. Johnson remains in the grand prix and will be facing a short-notice alternate yet to be determined.

You can view the full Bellator statement on this matter below.

With Romero vs. Johnson now a thing of the past, here is the updated card for the Bellator 258 main card next Friday.

Bellator 258 Main Card

Bellator Bantamweight Championship Bout: Juan Archuleta(c) vs. Sergio Pettis

Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Anthony Johnson vs. TBD

Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally

Michael “Venom” Page vs. Derek Anderson

