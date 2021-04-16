UFC Vegas 24 Weigh-In Results, Main Card Set, One Fight Cancelled

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 24 are complete. There was one fight cancellation on the preliminary card, but the entire main card is all set.

At UFC Vegas 24, fans will be treated to a fight that is two years in the making when Robert Whittaker faces Kelvin Gastelum in the main event. Originally slated to take place at UFC 234, both Whittaker and Gastelum had made weight prior to the last-minute cancellation back in 2019. Today, they successfully made weight again, so we will keep our fingers crossed that history does not repeat itself on the day of the event and we get to see these two middleweights finally collide.

Every other fighter on the main card made weight as well, including co-main eventers Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose. The main card will also feature the legendary Andrei Arlovski taking on Chase Sherman and KO artist Abdul Razak Alhassan facing Jacob Malkoun.

There was one massive miss on the preliminary card, however. Zarah Farin weighed in eight pounds over the limit of what was agreed to be a 139-pound catchweight bout against Josiane Nunes. As a result, that fight has been cancelled.

UFC Vegas 24 will simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+ for both the main card and preliminary card. The main card begins at 10 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 7 PM. You can check out the weigh-in results and the full card below:

MAIN CARD

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)

Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs. Chase Sherman (251)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185,5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Alexander Munoz (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Tracy Cortez (126.5) vs. Justine Kish (125.5)

Juan Espino (257) vs. Alexandr Romanov (264)

Lupita Godinez (116) vs. Jessica Penne (116)

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5)

Zarah Fairn (147)* vs. Josiane Nunes (136) (Cancelled)

Anthony Birchak (135.5) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

