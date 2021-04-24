UFC 261 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 261 pay-per-view event goes down tonight (Sat. April 24, 2021) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight title bout.
Their first fight took place at the UFC 251 pay-per-view that saw Usman retain the strap over Masvidal by unanimous decision.
The co-headliner will see a women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade in a women’s flyweight title bout, Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall, and Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute finishes out the main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 261results below:
Quick UFC 261 Results
Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Women’s strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas
- Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade
- Middleweight bout: Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall
- Light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute
Prelims Card (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
- Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic
- Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen
- Featherweight bout: Tristan Connelly vs. Pat Sabatini
Prelims Card (ESPN+/6 p.m. ET)
- Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
- Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu
- Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina
- Women’s strawweight bout: Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi