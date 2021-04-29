Poirier Stands By Accusations Against McGregor Despite Apology

Dustin Poirier’s public dispute with Conor McGregor over a fractured donation agreement turned out to have a happy ending for everyone.

When news circulated that Conor McGregor made a $500,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club Of Acadiana, as heartwarming as the story was, some people read something more insidious behind the gesture. Because of McGregor’s very public spat with Dustin Poirier over a missing donation to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation, some read the move to be a shot at Poirier. After all, McGregor is known for many variations of shots: full-on roast session, sneak diss, subtweets, one-liners, straight left, left hook, left cross, Proper No. Twelve neat, you name it.

Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports)

It’s difficult to classify which category donating to another charity to spite another man would fall into, but there’s no denying the timing of the donation. It took Conor McGregor about three months and counting without having donated to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation, yet only two weeks after this public dispute, McGregor already found another home for the $500,000. Whether this was a shot or not, Poirier is happy to hear the money is going to a worthy cause and is only viewing the donation in a positive light (transcription via Tyler Rosson of LowKickMMA).

“Conor has donated 500K to the Boys & Girls Club and that is so incredible because at the end of the day helping the community, helping people in need was the mission and goal from the jump. At the end of the day charity wins. Conor didn’t donate it to my charity but it’s not my money, it’s the peoples money. It wasn’t a slap in the face, it was a high five.”

Poirier Stands By Original Version Of Events Behind Missing Donation

The scenario turned out to be a win for everyone involved. It was a win for Conor McGregor to help brighten the lives of youth while also, even if incidentally, getting some good PR after such an ugly story; it’s a win for Poirier to see such a large sum of money going into his community; and it’s certainly a win for the city of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Now, everyone can put the entire dispute from two weeks ago in the past, which is what Poirier hoped to do when he issued his apology to McGregor. This, the former interim UFC lightweight champion says, is the only reason he apologized. Poirier still stands by his claim that McGregor and his team were unreachable and unresponsive after promising to donate to The Good Fight.

“The whole thing with my tweet after I said that, my apology was more for me because I felt like I attached my foundation, something me and my wife have worked so hard to get where it’s at to something negative,” Poirier said. “We don’t want that dark cloud hanging above it. I still stand by it. I didn’t say anything untrue.”

