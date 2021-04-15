Michael Page Returns To Face Derek Anderson At Bellator 258

Michael Page will be making his 2021 debut when he faces Derek Anderson next month at Bellator 258.

Michael Venom Page (MVP) has developed a reputation for being one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. Now recognized as the #1-ranked fighter in the welterweight division, Page may find himself one highlight reel away from receiving a rematch against current champion Douglas Lima. Page will have the chance to submit this footage to the panel on May 7 when he faces Derek Anderson while looking to extend his current winning streak to four.

Derek Anderson is currently ranked #5 in the division, and he will be entering this fight on a three-fight winning streak, with victories over Zak Bucia, Guilherme Bomba, and Killys Mota. Like Page, this will be Anderson’s first outing of the year, and what a start to his 2021 campaign it would be if he were to defeat the #1 contender of the division and possibly turn in a highlight of his own in the process.

Bellator 258 will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis and will also feature the long-awaited showdown between Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Yoel Romero in a grand prix tournament bout.

With the addition of Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson, here is the updated lineup for the stacked Bellator 258 card:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 PM ET)

Bantamweight Championship Bout: Juan Archuleta © vs. Sergio Pettis

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Anthony Johnson vs. Yoel Romero

Derek Anderson vs. Michael Page

James Gallagher vs. Patchy Mix

PRELIMS (YouTube 6 PM ET)

Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto

Johnny Campbell vs. Henry Corrales

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid

Bryce Logan vs. Alan Omer

Hannah Guy vs. Valerie Loureda

