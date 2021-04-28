Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Official For June 6 in Miami, Florida

Originally targeted for June 5, the boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is now set to take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Logan Paul made the announcement of the updated changes and officiality of the bout in the following social media post:

it’s finally official… fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.



LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

The event is being brought to you by Fanmio and Showtime and can be purchased here at the price of $49.99.

Jake Paul has a boxing record of 0-1 with the loss coming to English YouTuber KSI. Floyd Mayweather’s flawless record of 50-0 is well known. This will be an exhibition bout, however, with no bearing on either man’s professional record. The last time Mayweather competed in an exhibition bout was against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018. Mayweather won that bout with absolute ease via first-round TKO.

The Paul name continues to dominate the headlines of combat sport. This time, with the help of one of the biggest names in the history of boxing.

Will you be buying this PPV featuring a boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul?