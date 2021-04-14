Dustin Poirier Admits He ‘Jumped The Gun’ When Calling Out Conor McGregor’s Failure To Donate

Dustin Poirier is having regrets bringing personal matters with Conor McGregor into the public eye.

Dustin Poirier may have beaten Conor McGregor in the Octagon, but it seems he may be taking an L in the Twitter feud. Recently Poirier called out McGregor for not following through with a promise to donate 500,000 dollars to his charity, “The Good Fight.” McGregor made the promise of donation even before the two of them were set to fight in Las Vegas on January 24. McGregor lost the fight and now is having an issue with the allocation of his potential donation. Poirier called him out on Twitter, McGregor responded, and a social media war began.

Things began to heat up and McGregor even announced that the trilogy fight was off. That is not the case, since then, the UFC has now announced that the bout is set. In light of the third meeting being set, Poirier wrote a sort of apology to fans on his Twitter.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know,” Poirier wrote. “I jumped the gun and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New Goal coming soon, and it is a Big one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision.”

Instead of riding this “bad blood” into the third fight, Poirier has decided to squash this feud, and move on. We will see if McGregor lets this go as easily as Poirier has. There will most likely be an ongoing back and forth between these two leading up to the July 10 bout.

Do you think Dustin Poirier let Conor McGregor off tooo easy on this one?