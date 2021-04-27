Conor McGregor Makes $500K Donation After All, Just Not To Poirier

Conor McGregor has decided to share his generosity with a nonprofit organization located in Lafayette, Louisiana that is not named “The Good Fight Foundation.”

The name of the organization that Conor McGregor bestowed $500,000 to is the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana. Like Dustin Poirier‘s Good Fight Foundation, the BGCA is located in Lafayette. In fact, Poirier has worked with this organization in the past. McGregor, of course, had originally agreed to donate this same sum of money to Poirier’s foundation, but the arrangement fell apart due to mutual misunderstandings or reneging on McGregor’s part, depending on your interpretation of the dispute.

Poirier did ultimately backtrack and apologize to McGregor for making the dispute public, but many people had already heavily criticized McGregor for allegedly going back on his word.

News of McGregor’s donation was first reported by TMZ on Monday. Here is the statement the organization issued on social media regarding the donation:

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana received an unexpected call last week and are humbled to share that Conor McGregor is donating $500,000 to impact youth in South Louisiana by supporting our upcoming 2021 Summer Camp and ongoing health and recreation activities in our 6 Club sites,” the Boys and Girls Club announced on Facebook.

“This investment is a gamechanger! Thank you, Conor, for helping to ensure that our kids have what they need to grow and thrive this summer!”

Dustin Poirier will surely be happy that the money is going to a worthy cause and to his community, even if it isn’t directly to his foundation. Now that this ugly dispute has some benevolent closure, both parties can now turn their attention solely to the task at hand: a third installment of scrapping it up in front of a global audience at UFC 264.

