Bellator 255 Weigh-In Results: Main Card Remains Unscathed

The Bellator 255 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Bellator 255 takes place Friday, April 2, from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event will see the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in Bellator, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defending his featherweight title in a rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez in the semi-finals of the grand prix tournament.

Pitbull is currently on a six-fight winning streak (including a victory over Sanchez in 2018) and is the holder of two world titles simultaneously at featherweight and lightweight. Tomorrow night, he will run into a man who is on a three-fight winning streak in Sanchez. The winner of this fight will advance to the finals of the grand prix where undefeated upstart A.J. McKee awaits.

In the co-main event, we will see Neiman Gracie (10-1) competing against Jason Jackson (13-4). Also on the card will be the debut of the highly touted Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, taking on Mike Hamel.

Each of the above names who will be competing on the card successfully made weight, though there were some hurdles with some fighters on the prelims. Mukhamed Berkhamov, Fabio Aguiar, and Roman Faraldo each missed weight. In Faraldo’s case, he was only 0.1 pounds over the limit. As for Berkhamov, his scheduled fight against Herman Terrado was cancelled due to the miss of over two pounds.

Bellator 255’s main card will air on Showtime at 9 PM ET, with the prelims kicking off on YouTube at 6 PM ET. Below you can find the full card for tomorrow night’s Bellator 255 event and the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD

Featherweight Championship Grand Prix Semifinal: Patricio Freire (c) (144.1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (144.5)

Neiman Gracie (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170.9)

Tyrell Fortune (251.2) vs. Jack May (264.3)

Mike Hamel (155) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2)

Alejandra Lara (124.2) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Cee Jay Hamilton (134.4) vs. Magomed Magomedov (135)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (173.8) vs. Herman Terrado (169.5)

Ricardo Seixas (154.9) vs. Mandel Nallo (154.9)

Fabio Aguiar (187.7) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (183.6)

Chris Gonzalez (159.2) vs. Roger Huerta (159.4)

Jose Augusto (203.2) vs. Jonathan Wilson (204.2)

Roman Faraldo (171.1) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

Branko Busick (183.8) vs. Jordan Newman (185.1)

