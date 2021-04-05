Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill Agreed For May 8 Fight Night Card

A bout between two ranked strawweights is coming directly your way on May 8 when Amanda Ribas (#10) faces Angela Hill (#12).

As initially reported by MMA Fighting, Ribas and Hill will be going at it in a fight that should be expected to bring the fireworks. Ribas and Hill both have an aggressive style, and they have shown themselves to be versatile and athletic fighters who always aim to deliver. This card will be headlined by former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw making his return after a two-year USADA suspension to take on Cory Sandhagen.

Amanda Ribas Always Keeps The Same Energy. Image Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Amanda Ribas was one of the hottest competitors in the strawweight division heading into her UFC 257 fight against Marina Rodriguez. Ribas was making good on her hype in the first round prior to getting TKOed by Rodriguez in round 2 in what was the second-biggest upset of the card. The agony of defeat is something Ribas has rarely experienced and will hope not to relive any time soon. Instead, she will aim to configure a brand-new winning streak beginning on May 8 when she meets Angela “Overkill” Hill.

Angela Hill Landing The Left Jab On Loma Lookboonmee Image Credit: Jeff Bottari, Zuffa LLC

Angela Hill is a seven-year veteran of the sport who is always looking to stay active in terms of contract signing as well as the action inside the Octagon post-signing. After completing four fights in 2020, Hill got right back after it in 2021, starting her year with a W over Ashley Yoder last month on the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad card. Hill will aim to make it two in a row and possibly crack the top 10 of the strawweight division by defeating Ribas in May.

With the addition of this strawweight contest, the updated lineup for the May 8 card is as follows:

T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen

Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill

Philipe Lins vs. Ben Rothwell

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Damir Hadzovic vs. Nikolas Motta

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

Francisco Figueredo vs. Jimmy Flick

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park

Who takes this one? Amanda Ribas or Angela Hill?