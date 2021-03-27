WATCH: UFC 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 260 pay-per-view post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Stipe Miocic will collide with Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title clash. UFC on ESPN ’s co-main event will see a clash between Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque . action will also be featured on the main card as Sean O’Malley shares the Octagon with Thomas Almeida.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 260 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

