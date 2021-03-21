UFC Vegas 22 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 22 bonuses have been released.

UFC Vegas 22 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson.

This fight saw a lackluster first round as Brunson got on top of Holland, who had fallen down and stayed there. The most exciting round was the second as Holland hurt Brunson by dropping him. However, the vet returned fire and got a takedown. While Brunson dominated the third round, he was tired. Brunson continued to dominate with his takedowns, but Holland no doubt had his moments in the fight. Brunson got the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Song Kenan and Max Griffin. Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell in a lightweight bout was the original co-headliner, but the fight was pulled due to COVID-19.

This fight saw a quick pace as an opening exchange occurred before they clinched and Griffin had enough so he unleashed a missile of a straight right hand then followed it up with another strike that face-planted his opponent before connecting with a nasty yet unnecessary strike to the back of the head.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there were no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Max Griffin

Adrian Yanez

Grant Dawson

Bruno Silva

Were the right choices made for theUFC Vegas 22 bonuses?