UFC 260 Medical Suspensions List: Stipe Miocic Escapes Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list following UFC 260 has been released two days after the event.

Five fighters are looking at a potential suspension of six months. Both Stipe Miocic and the new heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou are looking at relatively short suspensions, with Ngannou out for 30 days with no contact and Miocic suspended for 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Miocic has stated in his post-fight statement that he looks forward to some family time as they prepare to welcome a new addition, so his suspension length should fall right in line with his plans. The former champ likely will not be looking to fight again until long after the suspension has elapsed. Below, you can find the full suspensions list following the UFC 260 event (via MixedMartialArts.com).

UFC 260 Medical Suspensions List

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic by KO

•Ngannou suspended until 04/27/21, No contact until 04/18/21.

•Miocic suspended until 05/27/21, No contact until 05/12/21.

Vicente Luque defeated Tyron Woodley by Submission

•Luque suspended until 04/18/21, No contact until 04/11/21.

•Woodley suspended until 05/12/21, No contact until 04/27/21.

Sean O’Malley defeated Thomas Almeida by KO

•O’Malley suspended until 04/18/21, No contact until 04/11/21.

•Almeida suspended until 05/27/21, No contact until 05/12/21.

Miranda Maverick defeated Gillian Robertson by Unanimous Decision

•Robertson must have right hand x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/24/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/18/21, no contact until 04/18/21.

Jamie Mullarkey defeated Khama Worthy by KO

•Mullarkey must have right hand/wrist x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/24/21.

•Worthy suspended until 05/12/21, No contact until 04/27/21.

Alonzo Menifield defeated Fabio Cherant by Submission

•Cherat must have right ribs x-rayed if positive then needs Dr clearance or no contest until 09/24/21; minimum suspension no contest or no contact until 04/27/21.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Jared Gooden by Unanimous Decision

•Gooden suspended until 04/27/21, No contact until 04/18/21.

Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Modestas Bukauskas by Split Decision

•Bakauskas suspended until 04/27/21, No contact until 04/18/21.

Omar Morales defeated Shane Young by Unanimous Decision

•Morales must have right tibia & right thumb x-rayed, if positive then needs Dr clearance or no contest until 09/24/21; minimum suspension no contest or no contact until 04/12/21.

•Young must have left tibia/fibula x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/24/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/24/21 no contact until 04/18/21.

Marc-Andre Barriault defeated Abu Azaitar by TKO

•Barriault suspended until 04/27/21, No contact until 04/18/21 right eyebrow cut.

•Suspend Azaitar until 05/27/21, No contact until 05/12/21.

