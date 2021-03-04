Manager Reveals What Was In Ottman Azaitar’s Bag

During UFC 257 fight week, one of the biggest questions fans had was what was in Ottman Azaitar’s bag.

Azaitar was set to fight Matt Frevola, but during fight week it was revealed he was released from the promotion. The undefeated fighter allegedly cut off his wristband, gave it to someone outside the UFC bubble who then scaled the hotel to get into Azaitar’s room. When Dana White saw it on security cams, he released Azaitar.

However, recently, it was revealed Azaitar didn’t end up getting released, and apparently in the bag was potatoes.

“Potatoes,” Abdelaziz said with a straight face interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole. “Potatoes. It was potatoes in the bag.”

Unfortunately for fans, there were no follow-up questions and many didn’t believe potatoes. It seems highly unlikely Azaitar would go through all that trouble to get potatoes. But, the good news is he is back in the UFC, despite Abdelaziz saying he was never released.

“He didn’t lose the job,” Abdelaziz said. “At the end of the day, it was almost like an investigation. Dana looked over it. He’s a great kid. Everybody loves him. All the UFC staff loves him. Some people got involved. Dana was involved. Listen, when you have Dana White himself handling certain situations, it’s a serious situation. At the end of the day, if they find out whatever they think he did or didn’t do, he’s a good enough person to get a second shot. He got a second shot at it, and he’s looking to get a fight right now.

“He’s a UFC fighter. He was never cut officially from the UFC. Let’s remember when you have media start asking about stuff, Dana wears his heart on his sleeve. Nobody can violate the bubble,” Abdelaziz concluded. “I don’t think everything that happened was intentional. At the end of the day, it’s over. I’m not saying who’s wrong or who’s right. Dana thankfully brought him back, and everything is good.”

