Jan Blachowicz Open To Facing Jon Jones At Heavyweight Down The Road

Jan Blachowicz is the current UFC light heavyweight champion. That is a position that was held by Jon Jones for a very long time. Now that Jones has decided to make the move up and try his skills at heavyweight, his legacy and presence still haunt the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz who is now getting ready to make his first title defense is still being asked about a possible fight with Jones. Blachowicz knows that if Jones should come back down to 205 pounds, he would certainly face his, but it could also be a possibility at heavyweight.

“I don’t know what Jon Jones right now what he do. He not my problem. If he not coming back to 205, I’ll go to heavyweight and catch him there,” Blachowicz told TMZ Sports. “No problem! He’s not my problem now, my problem is Israel. I focus all about him. Nothing more in my head. Just Israel.”

Jan Blachowicz Plans To Be The First Person To Defeat Israel Adesanya

Although Blachowicz might be open to the opportunity to face Jones down the line, he does have a very tough opponent right in front of him in Israel Adesanya.

“I believe that I’m going to be the first one who beat him after this Saturday,” Blachowicz said. “He gonna be 20 and 1, this what I believe and that’s it. I know that he’s really great fighter, amazing fighter, one of the best in the world but anyway I got my time right now, it’s my division and I will stop him.”

Blachowicz is the 15th UFC light heavyweight champion, and only the second not named Jon Jones to hold the belt since 2011. He will try to begin his legacy in the 205-pound title picture when he takes on the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of a stacked UFC 259 card on Saturday night.

