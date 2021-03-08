Jake Paul vs Ben Askren To Take Place At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, PPV Price Revealed

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will take place in Atlanta.

The fight which goes down on April 17 will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There will be no public ticket sales for the Paul vs. Askren card but a limited number of fans and guests will be invited to attend the event.

In addition to the venue, Triller announced the pay-per-view will cost $49.99 with the card starting at 8 p.m. EST. The main card starts at 9 p.m. EST. iNDemand will handle the PPV distribution in North America with FITE TV serving as the broadcast partner for the PPVs internationally.

“Our vision of big fights, big entertainment and world class events can only fit into a world class venue, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium fits that vision,” Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh said in a statement. “April 17th will have an element of surprise and action for everyone, from music fans to the casual and diehard fight fan.

“The way we will present the night in this state-of-the-art venue will continue to redefine consumer engagement for a global consumer, with world class partners like iNDemand and FITE joining us not just for this event, but for the others we will have in 2021 and beyond.”

In the main event of the card, former ONE Championship and Bellator champion Ben Askren will make his boxing debut against Jake Paul. The brash YouTuber is 2-0 as a professional boxer but this will be the toughest fight of his career. Last time out, he scored a highlight-reel KO win over former NBA star, Nate Robinson.

Frank Mir also takes on former boxing world champion Antonio Tarver on the main card. The full card for the Triller Fight Club event will be announced in the coming days. It is likely more well-known names will be added to the card.

