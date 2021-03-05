Israel Adesanya Says He Will ‘Definitely Return To Middleweight After He Beats Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya already has plans to return to his stomping grounds of middleweight after UFC 259.

In the main event of the stacked pay-per-view card, Adesanya is set to move up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the belt and try and become a champ-champ. It’s a fascinating fight and will no doubt be “The Last Stylebender’s” toughest fight of his career.

Although it will be a tough fight for Adesanya, he is extremely confident he will get his hand raised and is already planning to go back down to middleweight.

“I’ll definitely go back down to 185,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I have something else in my head that might interest (me after). But definitely going back down to 185 is my goal. I want to keep my division moving.”

The other thing that interests him could very well be the superfight with Jon Jones. The two have gone back-and-forth with one another for over a year now, so perhaps Adesanya decides to go up to heavyweight to pursue that fight.

However, if he does indeed go back to middleweight, his next title challenger is uncertain. Darren Till is set to face Marvin Vettori on April 10 while Robert Whittaker takes on Paulo Costa on April 17. It is likely whoever has the better performance out of those two winners would get the shot at Adesanya.

For now, Israel Adesanya is focused on his UFC 259 light heavyweight title fight against Jan Blachowicz.

Do you think Israel Adesanya wins on Saturday night?