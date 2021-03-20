Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 22

The final UFC Vegas 22 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Vegas 22 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson in a showdown. Moving things along, Gregor Gillespievs. Brad Riddell goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker, Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez, Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan, and Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz.

According to oddsmakers, is a – favorite over, who is a + underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Kevin Holland (-170) vs. Derek Brunson (+150)

Gregor Gillespie (-245) vs. Brad Riddell (+205)

Tai Tuivasa (N/A) vs. Harry Hunsucker (N/A)

Adrian Yanez (-225) vs. Gustavo Lopez (+185)

Max Griffin (-190) vs. Song Kenan (+160)

Cheyanne Buys (-360) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+300)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)