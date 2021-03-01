Carla Esparza Returns Against Yan Xiaonan In May In Potential Number 1 Contender Bout

Former UFC strawweight champion, Carla Esparza is set to return to the Octagon on May 22 against Yan Xiaonan.

MMA DNA was first to report the news and has since been confirmed by several outlets. The UFC has yet to confirm the booking. The location of the May 22 event has also not been revealed.

Carla Esparza was the inaugural strawweight champion. She is riding a four-fight winning streak after defeating Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson by split decision. She also earned decision wins over Alexa Grasso and Virna Jandiroba. In her career, she also holds notable wins over Cynthia Calvillo, Maryna Moroz, and Rose Namajunas.

Yan Xiaonan, meanwhile, is 13-1 and one no-contest as a pro and undefeated in the UFC. The Chinese fighter is 6-0 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.

The fight makes a ton of sense after Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas is expected to take place at UFC 261. This is no doubt a number one contender bout where the winners will face off for the belt.

With the addition of Esparza vs Xiaonan, the May 22 event is as follows:

David Dvorak vs. Raulian Paiva

Felicia Spencer vs. Danyelle Wolf

Denys Bondar vs. Victor Rodriguez

Carla Esparza vs. Yan Xiaonan

Who do you think will win between Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan?