Bellator 256 Adds Cat Zingano vs Olivia Parker

Bellator 256 has added Cat Zingano in a featherweight match up against Olivia Parker in a match that could put the winner in line for a fight with Cris Cyborg according to ESPN. Bellator 256 is headlined by the light heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bout between Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Zingano made her featherweight debut last Fall at Bellator 245 when she picked up a unanimous decision victory against Gabby Holloway. Zingano’s signing already had the makings of building a featherweight matchup against Cyborg as Bellator seems focused on building the featherweight division since Julia Budd was the champion prior to Cyborg’s arrival.

Budd, coincidentally, is also competing on Bellator 256 against Dayana Silva. Having already picked up a win after losing the title to Cyborg at Bellator 238, it is becoming clear that there are a few matches to be made in the women’s featherweight division as Bellator moves forward this year. With their new home on SHOWTIME, the women’s featherweight division might be just as popular as the World Grand Prix events going in Bellator.

Zingano holds wins over current UFC champion Amanda Nunes and former UFC champion Miesha Tate. While ESPN seems to hint at a potential match with Cyborg, it seems having Budd on the same card means if they both win, Budd will likely want a chance to avenge her loss and regain the title she once held.

Depending on who wins, it will certainly be interesting to see what these women have to say when they do their post-fight interviews. Bellator 256 airs April 9 on SHOWTIME and to help bring Bellator MMA fans to their new home the SHOWTIME streaming service is offering a 30-day free trial, followed by a discounted monthly subscription fee of $4.99/month for the next six months. To get the offer, viewers should sign up at SHO.com/BellatorMMA.