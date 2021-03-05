Alistair Overeem Releases First Statement After UFC Release

The legendary kickboxer and former title challenger Alistair Overeem has been released from the UFC.

With a historic record of 47-19, Overeem amassed titles in just about every organization he fought in except for the elusive UFC title. Although, the history books will reflect what a force Alistair Overeem was in the cage and throughout his career. A running story with the “Reem” is that he was one of the few athletes able to consistently reinvent himself and his fighting tactics inside the cage.

Alistair Overeem – Always Counted Out, But Never Stopped Working

After a storied career, the Netherlands native was a belt collector. In fact, Alistair Overeem has the distinction of being a Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion, DREAM Heavyweight Champion, K-1 World Grand Prix Champion. Overall, the kickboxer struggled at heavyweight at times, but with such a long time fighting, what athlete wouldn’t? After being knocked out quite a few times, some fans turned sour on the heavyweight, but throughout the years, he proved all the naysayers wrong with incredible longevity.

On Thursday, Alistair Overeem released his first statement since his departure from the UFC.

“The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. Alistair Overeem said. After 10 years in the UFC I can say this has been the experience of a lifetime. Grateful to the @ufc the fans and all fighters. A special thank you to @danawhite and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible.”

The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. After 10 years in the UFC I can say this has been the experience of a lifetime. Grateful to the @ufc the fans and all fighters. A special thank you to @danawhite and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible. pic.twitter.com/Kr9Xa6xbRu — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) March 4, 2021

The “Demolition Man” leaves a legacy of success and destructive fights behind. However, the heavyweight did not completely discount the possibility of fighting again but made it clear that his journey with the UFC is coming to a close. Alistair Overeem’s record is filled with former champions and high-caliber opponents, and that goes back to very early on in his career. Should the legend move to a different promotion, surely he will remain as competitive as he has been in every promotion he’s fought in.

Do you think this is the last we see of Alistair Overeem? Or will the legendary heavyweight move shop to a different organization? Let us know what you think in the comment section!