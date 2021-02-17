Update On Khamzat Chimaev’s Status & The Extent Of His COVID Battle

There is an update on the status of Khamzat Chimaev as well the extent to which he was struggling with his recent coronavirus complications.

Khamzat Chimaev was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Leon Edwards twice due to health complications after contracting COVID. After the latest withdrawal, it was clear that this was no mild case of the virus and/or that Chimaev returned to training prematurely. Due to the long-lasting effects that Chimaev is experiencing, ESPN has reported that the UFC has decided to fly Chimaev out to Vegas to receive medical care. The report also states that Chimaev and his management are hopeful that he will be able to compete by June.

Video Surfaces of Khamzat Chimaev’s Battle With COVID

In a recently released video by RT Sport, we got an inside look at Khamzat Chimaev’s battle of the virus (h/t Twitter user @ortega_szn):

“He insisted that he wanted to train. And then we tried, and (we) failed,” Chimaev’s manager Majdi Shammas said in the video. And he was really bad. He didn’t even do two rounds straight. He did one round and then rested. He started coughing, he started feeling ill again, and we had to cancel the training.

Khamzat Chimaev Knocks Out Gerald Meerschaert. Credit: Chris Unger

“He even went to an ambulance, to the hospital. I spoke with the chief doctor from the UFC yesterday together with Sean Shelby. We were on a phone meeting yesterday late, Sweden time. So he spoke to me, and I explained the symptoms he had and everything.”

Shammas revealed that it was then determined that Khamzat Chimaev needed to have a CT scan performed on his chest. According to Shammas, it even got to a point where Chimaev thought he was going to die. Hopefully, the measures the UFC have taken will help him make a full recovery and the doctors ensure that his long-term health is not compromised.

