UFC Vegas 20 Bonuses: Three Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 20 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.

This fight was lackluster as neither guy was aggressive. It was a slow paced fight and limited strikes thrown. Gane did score a takedown in the first round, but after that, it was all striking. Gane had the striking and range control down so walked away with the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Magomed Ankalaev and Nikita Krylov.

This fight saw a lackluster first round as Ankalaev went for an early takedown, but they ended up just clinching before throwing shots. Krylov tried to mix things up with his techniques and kicks/strikes while looking for the takedown, but Ankalaev would usually shut it down with strikes. To his credit, Krylov did get a takedown in the later portion of the second round. Ankalaev sealed the deal in the third round when he took him down and walked away with the decision win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Ronnie Lawrence

Fight of the Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmy Rivera

Can't remember the last time only three bonuses were awarded. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 28, 2021

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 20 bonuses?

