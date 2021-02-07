UFC Vegas 18 Bonuses: Alexander Volkov Among Fighters To Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 18 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

This fight saw the first round of damage thanks to Volkov’s hands as he busted up Overeem thanks to his jabs and even knocked him down. However, as the fight progressed, it was all Volkov who ended the fight via TKO thanks to a devastating strike that sent Overeem to the mat.

The co-main event saw more action between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar.

This fight saw it only last 28 seconds. It happened as Cory landed a flying knee strike that knocked out the former UFC champion out cold. That was a scary knockout and it took a few minutes to get Edgar back to reality.

He has six wins since 2018, which is second in the division just behind current bantamweight king Petr Yan. He called his spot for a title shot and wants it done in July as he’s willing to fight the winner of Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Cory Sandhagen and Alexander Volkov

Fight of the Night: Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

UFC Vegas 18 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov, Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

